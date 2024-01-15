‘Oppenheimer’ Sweeps The Critics Choice Awards

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards were held on Sunday night (January 14th) at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, California. Hosted for the second year in a row by Chelsea Handler, the ceremony aired live on the CW.

Handler commented on the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes during her opening monologue. “Of course, nobody had a harder time this year than studio executives, who were forced to vacation for six consecutive months in a row,” she joked. “With Barbie, Greta [Gerwig] became the highest-grossing female director of all time … Again, over $1.4 billion at the box office. So while David Zaslav was wearing a zip-up vest and sailing off to Saint Tropez, one very talented woman swooped in with a movie about female empowerment and saved the entire music — movie — industry.”

Later, Handler took aim at her ex, Jo Koy, when she said, “Thank you for laughing at that. My writers wrote it.” This comes after Koy blamed his writers when his opening monologue fell flat at the Golden Globes.

Oppenheimer and Barbie continued to be the big winners for film, with Oppenheimer taking home eight awards including Best Picture and Barbie receiving six awards in total. For television, Beef, The Bear, and Succession took home the most awards—also mirroring the Golden Globes.

Emma Stone won Best Actress for her role in Poor Things, while Paul Giamatti won Best Actor for The Holdovers. “Playing Bella was one of the greatest joys of my life. I got to unlearn a lot of things in playing her. Unlearn parts of shame and societal stuff that gets put on us, and I’m still working on it,” Stone said. “This is the Critics Choice Awards — and it is about outside opinion … I’m very grateful to the critics for this. But I’m just learning not to care what you think.”

Referring to his visit to In-N-Out following his Golden Globes win, Giamatti joked, “Wow … I didn’t think my week could get any better than going viral for eating a cheeseburger … Seriously guys, I need that endorsement, so let’s all just pray for me.”

Margot Robbie presented her friend and Barbie costar America Ferrera with the 2024 SeeHer Award. During her acceptance speech, Ferrera said that as a “first-generation Honduran-American girl in love with TV, film, and theater,” she “yearned to see people like myself on screen as full humans.”

“To me, this is the best and highest use of storytelling. To affirm one another’s full humanity. To uphold the truth that we are all worthy of being seen,” the Ugly Betty actor added. “Black, Brown, indigenous, Asian, trans, disabled, any body type, any gender, we are all worthy of having our lives richly and authentically reflected.”

Harrison Ford received a standing ovation when he accepted the Career Achievement Award. “I’m really happy to be here tonight to see what our business is turning into and all of the talented people who are getting opportunities that probably would not have existed in my early part of my career. I’m really happy about that,” Ford said. He added that he felt “enormously lucky” and thanked his wife, Calista Flockhart, as well as his innumerable costars over the years.

Presenters for the evening included Angela Bassett, Natasha Lyonne, Oprah Winfrey, Kaley Cuoco, Mandy Moore, David Duchovny, Meg Ryan, Ke Huy Quan, Sandra Oh, Bella Ramsey, and Brendan Fraser.

See the full list of winners below:

BEST PICTURE

Oppenheimer

BEST DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

BEST ACTOR

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

BEST ACTRESS

Emma Stone – Poor Things

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Beef (Netflix)

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Succession (HBO | Max)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

The Bear (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Oppenheimer

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

BEST SONG

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

BEST COMEDY (non-televised)

Barbie

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (non-televised)

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY (non-televised)

Cord Jefferson – American Fiction

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM (non-televised)

Anatomy of a Fall

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (non-televised)

Oppenheimer

BEST EDITING (non-televised)

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (non-televised)

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (non-televised)

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie

BEST COSTUME DESIGN (non-televised)

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP (non-televised)

Barbie

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST SCORE (non-televised)

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

BEST TALK SHOW (non-televised)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION (non-televised)

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES (non-televised)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES (non-televised)

Lupin (Netflix)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)