‘Oppenheimer’ Leads The 2024 Oscar Nominations
On Tuesday (January 23rd), the 96th Academy Award nominations were announced. Oppenheimer took the lead with 13 nominations, while Poor Things followed close behind with 11 nominations. Killers of the Flower Moon received 10 nods, while Barbie received eight nominations overall.
Lily Gladstone made history as the first Native American to be nominated for Best Actress. “I didn’t expect that I would cry the way that I did,” Gladstone told The New York Times. “It’s something that I wasn’t sure I would see in my career, in my lifetime. I hope that it just means that people start caring more and learning more about these histories.”
Martin Scorsese became the most-nominated living director in Oscars history after receiving his 10th Best Director nomination.
Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig was snubbed for Best Director, and Margot Robbie was snubbed for Best Actress—despite Ryan Gosling being nominated for Best Actor. Many took to social media to comment on how this reflects Barbie’s message. “Ken getting nominated and not Barbie is honestly so fitting for a film about a man discovering the power of patriarchy in the Real World,” one person wrote on X.
Ryan Gosling also reacted to the news in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie … To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”
Other snubs include Ava DuVernay’s Origin, which did not receive any nominations, Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon, and Teyana Taylor in A Thousand and One.
See the full list of nominations below:
Best Picture
American Fiction
Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers
Anatomy of a Fall
Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers
Barbie
David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers
The Holdovers
Mark Johnson, Producer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers
Maestro
Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers
Oppenheimer
Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers
Past Lives
David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers
Poor Things
Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers
The Zone of Interest
James Wilson, Producer
Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper Maestro
Colman Domingo Rustin
Paul Giamatti The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright American Fiction
Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening Nyad
Lily Gladstone Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan Maestro
Emma Stone Poor Things
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown American Fiction
Robert De Niro Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling Barbie
Mark Ruffalo Poor Things
Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks The Color Purple
America Ferrera Barbie
Jodie Foster Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph The Holdovers
Directing
Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan
Poor Things Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
American Fiction Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson
Barbie Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
Oppenheimer Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan
Poor Things Screenplay by Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest Written by Jonathan Glazer
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anatomy of a Fall Screenplay – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
The Holdovers Written by David Hemingson
Maestro Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer
May December Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik
Past Lives Written by Celine Song
International Feature Film
Io Capitano (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
The Zone of Interest (UK)
Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron
Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
Elemental
Peter Sohn and Denise Ream
Nimona
Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary
Robot Dreams
Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal
Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
The Eternal Memory
Nominees to be determined
Four Daughters
Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
To Kill a Tiger
Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim
20 Days in Mariupol
Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath
Live Action Short Film
The After
Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham
Invincible
Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron
Knight of Fortune
Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk
Red, White and Blue
Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Wes Anderson and Steven Rales
Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning
Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
The Barber of Little Rock
John Hoffman and Christine
Turner Island in Between
S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
The Last Repair Shop
Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó Sean Wang and Sam Davis
Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig Tal
Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter
Ninety-Five Senses
Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess
Our Uniform
Yegane Moghaddam Pachyderme Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius
War Is Over!
Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko Dave Mullins and Brad Booker
Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall Laurent Sénéchal
The Holdovers Kevin Tent
Killers of the Flower Moon Thelma Schoonmaker
Oppenheimer Jennifer Lame
Poor Things Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Cinematography
El Conde Edward Lachman
Killers of the Flower Moon Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer Hoyte van Hoytema
Poor Things Robbie Ryan
Production Design
Barbie
Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
Napoleon
Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff
Oppenheimer
Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman
Poor Things
Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek
Costume Design
Barbie Jacqueline Durran
Killers of the Flower Moon Jacqueline West
Napoleon Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
Oppenheimer Ellen Mirojnick
Poor Things Holly Waddington
Music (Original Score)
American Fiction Laura Karpman
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny John Williams
Killers of the Flower Moon Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer Ludwig Göransson
Poor Things Jerskin Fendrix
Music (Original Song)
“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon Music and Lyric by Scott George
“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue
Maestro Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell
Oppenheimer Luisa Abel
Poor Things Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
Society of the Snow Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé
Sound
The Creator Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
Maestro Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
Oppenheimer Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell
The Zone of Interest Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn
Visual Effects
The Creator Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould
Godzilla Minus One Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould
Napoleon Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould