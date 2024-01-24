‘Oppenheimer’ Leads The 2024 Oscar Nominations

On Tuesday (January 23rd), the 96th Academy Award nominations were announced. Oppenheimer took the lead with 13 nominations, while Poor Things followed close behind with 11 nominations. Killers of the Flower Moon received 10 nods, while Barbie received eight nominations overall.

Lily Gladstone made history as the first Native American to be nominated for Best Actress. “I didn’t expect that I would cry the way that I did,” Gladstone told The New York Times. “It’s something that I wasn’t sure I would see in my career, in my lifetime. I hope that it just means that people start caring more and learning more about these histories.”

Martin Scorsese became the most-nominated living director in Oscars history after receiving his 10th Best Director nomination.

Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig was snubbed for Best Director, and Margot Robbie was snubbed for Best Actress—despite Ryan Gosling being nominated for Best Actor. Many took to social media to comment on how this reflects Barbie’s message. “Ken getting nominated and not Barbie is honestly so fitting for a film about a man discovering the power of patriarchy in the Real World,” one person wrote on X.

Ryan Gosling also reacted to the news in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie … To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

Other snubs include Ava DuVernay’s Origin, which did not receive any nominations, Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon, and Teyana Taylor in A Thousand and One.

See the full list of nominations below:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers

Anatomy of a Fall

Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers

Barbie

David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers

The Holdovers

Mark Johnson, Producer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers

Maestro

Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Oppenheimer

Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers

Past Lives

David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers

Poor Things

Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers

The Zone of Interest

James Wilson, Producer

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper Maestro

Colman Domingo Rustin

Paul Giamatti The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright American Fiction

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening Nyad

Lily Gladstone Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan Maestro

Emma Stone Poor Things

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown American Fiction

Robert De Niro Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling Barbie

Mark Ruffalo Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks The Color Purple

America Ferrera Barbie

Jodie Foster Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph The Holdovers

Directing

Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan

Poor Things Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson

Barbie Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan

Poor Things Screenplay by Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest Written by Jonathan Glazer

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall Screenplay – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

The Holdovers Written by David Hemingson

Maestro Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

May December Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

Past Lives Written by Celine Song

International Feature Film

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (UK)

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

Elemental

Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

Nimona

Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

Robot Dreams

Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

The Eternal Memory

Nominees to be determined

Four Daughters

Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

To Kill a Tiger

Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

20 Days in Mariupol

Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Live Action Short Film

The After

Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

Invincible

Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

Knight of Fortune

Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

Red, White and Blue

Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

The Barber of Little Rock

John Hoffman and Christine

Turner Island in Between

S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

The Last Repair Shop

Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig Tal

Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

Ninety-Five Senses

Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

Our Uniform

Yegane Moghaddam Pachyderme Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

War Is Over!

Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall Laurent Sénéchal

The Holdovers Kevin Tent

Killers of the Flower Moon Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer Jennifer Lame

Poor Things Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Cinematography

El Conde Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things Robbie Ryan

Production Design

Barbie

Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

Napoleon

Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

Oppenheimer

Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

Poor Things

Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Costume Design

Barbie Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon Jacqueline West

Napoleon Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Oppenheimer Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things Holly Waddington

Music (Original Score)

American Fiction Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things Jerskin Fendrix

Music (Original Song)

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon Music and Lyric by Scott George

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

Maestro Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

Oppenheimer Luisa Abel

Poor Things Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Society of the Snow Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Sound

The Creator Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Maestro Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell

The Zone of Interest Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Visual Effects

The Creator Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

Godzilla Minus One Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

Napoleon Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould