Opening Statements Begin In Jonathan Majors’ Domestic Violence Trial

Opening arguments began on Monday (December 4th) in Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial. The Creed III actor faces charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, and harassment following an incident in March that involved his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. He could face up to a year in jail if convicted.

Prosecutor Michael Perez said in his opening statement that the Loki actor assaulted Jabbari while they were in a car in Manhattan on the night of March 25th. Perez claims Majors slapped Jabbari across the face and grabbed her hand violently during a fight over a text message on Majors’ phone. The Devotion actor also threw her “like a football” back into the car when she tried to get out—something Perez said the driver would testify to.

During her opening statement, Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, argued that it was Jabbari who assaulted the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor. Jabbari “slapped, clawed, and scratched him,” according to Chaudhry. She also accused Jabbari of making “false allegations” in order to “take away everything [Majors] has spent his whole life working for.”