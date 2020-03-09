Onward Sees Slow Opening as Observers Wonder About Coronavirus Impact

Disney/Pixar’s Onward opened with a relatively feeble $40 million this weekend, with many wondering if coronavirus fears are keeping movie-goers away from the box office. But others say the problem is in the film itself.

Overseas, Onward brought in $28 million, well below the projections of $40-$55 million. The total haul was $68 million, a disappointment

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck’s drama The Way Back came in with just $8.5 million in third place.