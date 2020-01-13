Once Upon a Time and Succession Win Big at 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

On Sunday, the biggest stars of film and TV showed up for the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Taye Diggs did the hosting duties for the second year in a row, and the show aired live on the CW from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The biggest shocker of the night was a tie for Best Director between Sam Mendes and Bong Joon Ho, for 1917 and Parasite, respectively. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won big for film, landing Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt’s work, while Joker snagged Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix’s role and Judy won Best Actress for Renee Zellweger’s work.

Going in, Netflix ruled the show, earning 61 nominations total. On the film side, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman was the most nominated film of the year, with 14 nods.

On the TV side, When They See Us led, followed by This Is Us and Schitt’s Creek. Fleabag won Best Comedy and Succession won Best Drama, and Best Actor for Jeremy Strong’s role.

There were another two surprise ties for Best Talk Show between The Late Late Show with James Corden &Late Night with Seth Meyers and then for Best Song between “Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” – Wild Rose & “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman. Last year, as viewers may recall, Lady Gaga and Glenn Closetied for Best Actress.

In addition to the TV and Film accolades, the Critics’ Choice awarded Eddie Murphy with a Lifetime Achievement Award, in honor of his achievements, including starring in multiple $100 million+ films over the past three decades. He is only the third actor to receive the award, after Lauren Bacall and Kevin Costner. Kristen Bell won the See Her Award for her work in empowering women through her work and her roles.

Observers say the nominations of the Critics’ Choice Awards often prove prescient for Oscar nominations: last year, seven out of the eight Oscar nominees in the top category matched those up for the Critics’ Choice prize. Winners diverge a bit more; the two groups picked the same Best Picture six out of the most recent 10 times. Last year, Critics’ Choice went to Roma, but the Oscars went with Green Book. More than 350 members of the Broadcast Film Critics Association voted on prizes, as did members of the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. The Oscar nominations will be revealed today.

FILM WINNERS:

BEST PICTURE: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST DIRECTOR: TIE: Sam Mendes, 1917 & Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

BEST COMEDY: Dolemite Is My Name

BEST ACTOR: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

BEST ACTRESS: Renée Zellweger, Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST ACTION MOVIE: Avengers: Endgame

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: Toy Story 4

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE:The Irishman

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Little Women – Greta Gerwig

BEST SCORE: Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

BEST SONG: TIE: “Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” – Wild Rose & “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS: Thomasin McKenzie, Jojo Rabbit

BEST COSTUME DESIGN: Dolemite Is My Name – Ruth E. Carter

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP: Bombshell

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Avengers: Endgame

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: 1917 – Roger Deakins

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

BEST EDITING: 1917

TV WINNERS:

BEST DRAMA SERIES: Succession

BEST COMEDY SERIES: Fleabag

BEST LIMITED SERIES: When They See Us

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES: Jeremy Strong, Succession

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES: Regina King, Watchmen

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES: Andrew Scott, Fleabag

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES: Bill Hader, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES: Jean Smart, Watchmen

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Toni Collette, Unbelievable

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

BEST ANIMATED SERIES: BoJack Horseman

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: Parasite

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE: Us

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

BEST TALK SHOW: TIE: The Late Late Show with James Corden & Late Night with Seth Meyers

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL: Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons