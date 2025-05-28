Olympic Gymnast Mary Lou Retton Was Arrested For DUI In West Virginia

Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton was charged with a misdemeanor DUI after an arrest in Marion County, West Virginia, on May 17th. The 57-year-old was released on a $1,500 bond the same day. Retton first gained fame at the 1984 Summer Olympics, where she won five gold, two silver, and two bronze medals, making her the most decorated athlete of that year’s games. She later appeared in various media and authored a memoir, Gateways to Happiness, before competing on Dancing With the Stars in 2018. She made headlines again in October 2023 when she spent more than a week in the ICU after being diagnosed with a rare form of pneumonia. (EW)