Olivia Wilde Shoots Down ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Rumors

Olivia Wilde denied leaving Jason Sudekis for Harry Styles in the latest issue of Vanity Fair.

The Don’t Worry Darling director told the outlet, “The complete horses**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate. Our relationship was over long before I met Harry Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight.”

She also slammed the “baseless rumors” of a rift between her and the film’s star, Florence Pugh.

Wilde said, “Florence is one of the most in-demand actresses in the universe. She’s on set on Dune. I gather that some people expect for her to be engaging more on social media. I didn’t hire her to post. I hired her to act. She fulfilled every single expectation I had of her. That’s all that matters to me.”

She continued, “Florence’s performance in this film is astounding. It’s just baffling to me that the media would rather focus on baseless rumors and gossip, thereby overshadowing her profound talent. She deserves more than that. As does the movie, and everyone who worked so hard on it.”