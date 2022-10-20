Olivia Wilde Shares Nora Ephron’s Salad Dressing Recipe

Is Olivia Wilde’s special salad dressing recipe really Nora Ephron’s?

The Don’t Worry Darling director appeared to lean into her ex-nanny’s story by providing an excerpt from Ephron’s autobiography, Heartburn on her Instagram Stories Tuesday (October 18th).

According to the text, the dressing is made by combining “2 tablespoons of Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons of good red wine vinegar. While whisking with a fork, you add 6 tablespoons of olive oil until the vinaigrette is creamy.”

Ephron continued, “Word is, it’s good for greens like arugula, watercress and endive.”

Wilde and Jason Sudekis’ former nanny recently told the Daily Mail that the Ted Lasso star threw himself under the back of Wilde’s car because he was distraught over her preparing a salad with her “special dressing” for Harry Styles.

Following the release of the Daily Mail interview on Monday (October 17th) the estranged couple released a joint statement denying the nanny’s claims, calling them “false and scurrilous.”