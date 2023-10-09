Olivia Wilde Faces Criticism For Sharing Tweet About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce

Olivia Wilde shared a tweet about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s new relationship to her Instagram stories recently—and X, formerly known as Twitter, is abuzz with opinions. “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist,” the tweet by Mrs. Davis actress Katja Herbers read.

“Taylor would join her scientist at an end fossil fuels rally and the world would be saved,” Herbers wrote in a follow-up tweet. People were quick to criticize the Don’t Worry Darling director for sharing this tweet and brought up her past relationship with Harry Styles.

“I get it but like also…who is olivia wilde to say shit. I dont remember harry styles restoring the ozone when they were dating,” one person wrote. Another chimed in to say, “she wasn’t worried about climate change when she was flying cross the country to go chase Harry lmao.”

Others came to Wilde’s defense. “I don’t think she’s critizing Taylor, I think she’s pointing out the attention we’re suddenly giving football and how great it would be if we channeled all that energy towards the climate crisis,” one user tweeted.