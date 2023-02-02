Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudekis Are Still Working Out Custory Issues

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are still trying to work out their child custody issues.

Sources tell TMZ that the Ted Lasso star’s lawyer, Bill Beslow is attempting to have the remaining issues resolved by a New York judge when a previous ruling stated that all custody issues would be resolved in Los Angeles.

According to the insider, Sudeikis does not want child support from Wilde and is willing to pay her a “reasonable amount” as long as the decision is made either by a New York judge or between the two of them. The Don’t Worry Darling director, however, wants things settled in California.

A hearing is set in New York for February 15th.