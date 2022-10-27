Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Had Problems Before ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were reportedly struggling with their relationship long before Harry Styles came into the picture.

A source told People Wednesday (October 26th), “There is no easy way to end a long-term relationship. There were issues with them before.”

The insider added, “Regardless of what anyone else says about their relationship, nobody but the two of them know what went on and why they split. Jason and Olivia are co-parenting and doing fine with that. The custody issues between them from before have not gotten in the way of both parents being with their kids.”