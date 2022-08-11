Olivia Wilde Accuses Jasen Sudekis Of Trying To Embarrass Her With Custody Filing

Olivia Wilde has legally filed to dismiss the custody petition she received at CinemaCon in April.

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the actress accused her ex, Jason Sudekis, of intentionally trying to “embarrass me professionally,” by having her served with papers while she was onstage during the Las Vegas event.

In his own filing, the Ted Lasso star wrote that he is “very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment,” and added that she was supposed to be served while at the airport.

People reports that a judge sided with Wilde, who filed for custody in Los Angeles, stating that “New York does not have jurisdiction to hear the custody petitions as New York is not the home state of the subject children.”

The couple share two children together, 8-year-old Otis and 5-year-old Daisy.