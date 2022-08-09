Olivia Newton-John Dies At 73

Singer-songwriter and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday (August 8th), after a decades-long battle with breast cancer. Her husband, John Easterling, shared the news via her official Instagram page.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” he wrote.

Easterling continued, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation.”

In 1992, Newton-John first announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and in 2017, the Grease actress shared that it had spread to her sacrum. She often referred to herself as a “cancer thriver” and has been a longtime advocate for cancer awareness and research.

Newton-John began her career touring with Pat Farrar as one half of Pat & Olivia, before producing a few solo albums in the early 1970s. She received her first Grammy nomination for the title track on her 1973 album, Let Me Be There. Newton-John was nominated for 12 Grammys throughout the course of her career, and she is a four-time Grammy winner.

In 1978, she starred in Grease alongside John Travolta, and her other acting credits include Xanadu, Two of a Kind, Glee, A Few Best Men, and The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee.

Travolta shared his love for Newton-John on Instagram Monday (August 8th). “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” he wrote.

Many other stars took to social media to honor Newton-John as well—including Jane Lynch, Lea Salonga, Gabrielle Union, and George Takei.