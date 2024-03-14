Olivia Munn Reveals Her Breast Cancer, Double Mastectomy

Olivia Munn revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post, sharing her journey and encouraging others to prioritize early detection. She emphasized the importance of calculating one’s Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score, crediting her OBGYN for saving her life by detecting her cancer early. Munn then underwent a double mastectomy within a month of her diagnosis.

“I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next,” she wrote. “I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options.”

She expressed gratitude for her support system, especially mentioning husband John Mulaney’s obsessive research and constant care. Munn said she hopes to provide comfort and support to others facing similar challenges.