Olivia Munn Is Struggling To Nurse Her Newborn

Olivia Munn is struggling to breastfeed her newborn son.

The actress admitted in an Instagram Story Wednesday (Jan. 19th) that she has even had to seek professional help from two lactation consultants.

Munn wrote, “Breastfeeding is sooo hard, especially if you have low supply. 8 weeks in and I’ve taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures, and worked with two lactation consultants.”

Munn, 41, and comedian John Mulaney, 39, welcomed their son Malcolm in November 2021.