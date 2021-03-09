Olivia Jade Responds to Troll Asking About College Admissions Scandal

Nearly two years after her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were arrested, charged and imprisoned for their role in the college admissions scandal, the 21-year-old YouTuber Olivia Jade has been reclaiming her place on the world stage.

And after doing an apology tour on YouTube and Red Table Talk, Jade is feeling feisty. A TikToker asked her about college, but tragically, misspelled the key word.

"How's collage," the comment read.

"Thank you for asking. It's pretty good," Olivia replied in a video posted on March 7. "I actually love collaging. I'm working on this really f–king sick scrapbook that I have to show you guys soon. It's chef's kiss, beautiful work I've done."

She has not attended college since the scandal broke in March 2019. She told Red Table Talk last December: "I never went back [to the University of Southern California]. I was too embarrassed…I shouldn't have been there in the first place, clearly, so there was no point in me trying to go back."

Loughlin is out after serving her sentence and Giannulli is due to be out in April.