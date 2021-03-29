Olivia Jade Opens Up About Being 'Publicly Shamed'

Olivia Jade Giannulli is opening up about what she sees as abuse at the hands of the media and the public. As many will recall, her parents pleaded guilty to bribing her way into University of Southern California. Her mother, Lori Loughlin, completed her jail sentence and her father, Mossimo Giannulli, is almost finished.

On Friday, the 21-year-old shared a TikTok message about an experience she recently had: We were talking about being publicly shamed, and I was like, 'Well, my situation doesn't even compare, I'm not even going to start to compare it to yours.’ And she looked at me and said, 'Olivia, it doesn't matter if I'm drowning in 60 feet of water and you're drowning in 30, we're both still drowning.' "

She continued, "I think about that quote every day because I think it's so true and it's such a bigger message to our world right now. I think we're all very quick to judge. I think we're all very quick to put people down."

"I just want people to remember, if your feelings are hurting, if they're valid to you, they're valid. It doesn't matter if someone is going through worse," she said. "You're allowed to have a hard time in this world. But that doesn't take away from somebody else, and that shouldn't take away from you. We're all human beings."

Olivia returned to YouTube in January, after Lori was released from federal prison.