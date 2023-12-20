Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Rachel Leviss + More!

OCTAVIA SPENCER AND HANNAH WADDINGHAM TO STAR IN NEW COMEDY FOR PRIME VIDEO: Deadline reports that Hidden Figures actor Octavia Spencer and Ted Lasso actor Hannah Waddingham are set to star together in a new comedy series for Prime Video. The pair play best friends Judith (Waddingham) and Debbie (Spencer), but Judith (Waddingham) has been living a double-life as a highly trained assassin. “I’m not gonna lie, a few expletives fell out of my face at the prospect of working with the magnificent Ms. Spencer, Tessa Coates’ hugely energetic, exhilarating script, Skydance and Double Dream,” Waddingham told the outlet. “To then see the immediate excited response from a mighty beast like Amazon! It’s all just incredibly exciting, and I can’t wait to get our collective teeth into it!”

RACHEL LEVISS EXPLAINS WHY SHE LEFT ‘VANDERPUMP RULES:’ In a preview clip from the first episode of her new podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, Rachel Leviss explained why she decided against returning for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. “Looking back and seeing how much pain I was in interacting with James on camera and seeing his new girlfriend, I could only imagine the pain I would cause by filming in the same environment with Ariana,” Leviss said, referring to the end of her engagement with James Kennedy. “Being involved with somebody’s boyfriend while they’re still in a relationship is a huge betrayal and so painful as it is, but then to continue working with these people … and seeing the person that you loved so much and you thought they loved you just as much as you loved them, be conversing with this other person, it would just be so catastrophic, and I didn’t want to do that to Ariana,” she added. “I didn’t want to put her in that position.”