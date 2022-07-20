Note From Chris Pratt’s Son Steals The Show In Pratt’s Shirtless Selfie

On Monday (July 18th), Jurassic Park: Dominion star Chris Pratt posted a shirtless selfie to Instagram, showing off what appeared to be a fake wound on his chest. “Lookin cut,” he captioned the post.

Also featured in the mirror selfie was a yellow post-it note from Pratt’s nine-year-old son, Jack. “See ya at 8 ish,” the note read. The Parks and Recreation actor’s followers couldn’t get enough of it.

Pratt’s brother-in-law and his The Terminal List co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger commented, “See yah at 8 ish jackkkooo,” with laughing and crying emojis.