‘Nosferatu’ Director Robert Eggers Making Sequel To 1986’s ‘Labyrinth’

Robert Eggers has reportedly finalized a deal to direct a sequel to the 1986 Jim Henson musical fantasy film Labyrinth, nearly 40 years after the original. The cult classic included beloved characters like Jareth the Goblin King, played by David Bowie, and Sarah, played by a young Jennifer Connelly. Eggers is co-writing the screenplay for the sequel with Sjón, who he worked with on The Northsman. Plot details are currently undisclosed, but the project will continue the narrative from the original films, and involves A-list producers like Chris Columbus along with Henson family members. The sequel has reportedly been stuck in development for almost a decade, and went through many different directors before landing on Eggers. His Nosferatu remake was nominated for four Oscars yesterday, and he announced an upcoming 13th century werewolf movie earlier this week. (People)