North West Shares Videos Of Her Family’s Holiday Preparations, Including Her Lizards

On Sunday (December 12th), North West got into the holiday spirit by uploading a few videos to her newly created TikTok account, which she shares with her mom, Kim Kardashian. In addition to sharing footage of decorations around the house, set to the tune of Mariah Carey’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” the eight-year-old also put the spotlight on her two pet lizards.

“This is my lizard Cheese,” she said behind the camera. “This is my lizard Bean.” Focusing on a small stocking hanging outside of their enclosures, she said, “This is their stocking.” North then added that her mom hates her pet lizards and thinks they’re disgusting.

In addition to shiny ornaments, two plush deer, a gingerbread man cookie jar, and an Elf on the Shelf, North also featured six white stockings hanging above the fireplace. One of them is embroidered with the name “Kanye,” for her dad, Kanye “Ye” West.