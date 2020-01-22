North West Ruins Kim Kardashian‘s Couches as Mogul’s New Line Drops

Mother of four Kim Kardashian is doing her usual juggling act as she reveals that her eldest daughter has ruined her couches, as she launches a new line of intimate wear and plans to open a law firm.

NORTH WEST

North decided to get creative Monday, attempting to do her own and her sister Chicago, 2, and younger brother, Saint’s, 4, makeup a la It Clown.

Kim shared the results on her Instagram Story, adding that the makeup experiment ended up getting wiped all over mom’s cream-colored couch.

“My couch,” Kim captioned a photo of the mess with a broken heart and crying face emojis as a guilty-looking Chicago gazes on.

SKIMS

Kim also shared that her SKIMS shapewear is expanding its line, with four new silhouettes.

Modeling the new options, she said: “You guys have seen me wear this for the longest time. They are the best material. I’ve been wearing nude color bases underneath so much of the stuff that I wear. It’s been a dream of mine to have these base bodysuits for the longest time.”

She continued: “I’m not wearing a different bra than I usually wear so that’s very exciting to me because usually tops like this [I need to. With these you don’t have to wear a bra because they hold you.”

Like her other SKIMS products, these are available from XXS to 5X in four different tonal shades. Prices range from $68 for sleeveless bodysuits to $78 for long-sleeve bodysuits, both in crew or mockneck.

Most of her lines have sold out quickly.

LAW SCHOOL

Meanwhile, when she isn’t momming or moguling, Kim is expanding her influence into America’s legal realm.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is launching her own Oxygen documentary, set to air April 5: Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.

“It can be exhausting, frustrating, but I know that we can make a difference, and so all the criticism in the world will not deter me from what I want to do,” Kardashian told reporters at the Television Critics Association Saturday.

Her father Robert Kardashian was a lawyer until his death in 2003, and she reportedly plans to follow in his footsteps. Caitlyn Jenner, who was previously married to Kim’s mom Kris, recently told OK! that Kim would start her own law firm “and try to hire as many former inmates [who’ve studied law], to help the prison system.”