Norman Reedus Suffers Concussion On The Set Of The Walking Dead

Jeffrey Chassen, publicist to Norman Reedus, confirmed on Wednesday (March 16th) that “Norman suffered a concussion,” on the set of The Walking Dead.

“He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern,” Chassen said.

What caused the concussion remains unknown, but a source told Page Six that it happened on March 11th while they were filming in Georgia.

Reedus posted to Instagram the day that the incident occurred, promoting his new book The Ravaged. He has not been active on social media since.