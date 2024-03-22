Norman Reedus Returning For Third ‘Boondock Saints’ Film

Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flannery will be returning for a third installment of the Boondock Saints franchise, reprising their roles as Murphy and Connor MacManus. However, director Troy Duffy, who worked on the original film and the 2009 sequel, will not be returning. Instead, the production house Thunder Road, known for the John Wick films, will help bring the sequel to life. The plot and production timeline have not been revealed yet.

Although Troy Duffy is not directing the film, he plans to write a series of books based on the broader Boondock Saints universe. The original film followed the story of two Irish brothers trying to clean up the streets of Boston, with the sequel seeing them being framed for a crime they didn’t commit and ending up in prison.