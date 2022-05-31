Norm Macdonald Says Goodbye In Last Comedy Special

Norm Macdonald’s final comedy special, Nothing Special, is now streaming on Netflix. The Saturday Night Live comedian passed away in September of 2021, after a private nine-year battle with leukemia.

Netflix writes in the opening credits for Nothing Special, “We are honored to bring you Norm Macdonald’s last special, followed by reactions and commentary from a few of his special friends.” David Letterman, Dave Chappelle, Molly Shannon, Conan O’Brien, Adam Sandler and David Spade all pay tribute to the late comedian.

Filmed during the pandemic, Macdonald makes jokes Zoom-style, as he faces the screen in a baseball cap, wearing headphones, and talking into a mic.

“Norm was working hard preparing material for his Netflix special — until COVID shut things down. In the summer of 2020, he was scheduled to undergo a procedure and as he put it, ‘didn’t want to leave anything on the table in case things went south,’“ a title card reads.

Sandler commented on Macdonald’s material, saying, “It looked like he just wanted to get everything out.” He added that it features a more “gentle Norm.”