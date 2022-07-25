‘Nope’ Tops The Chart At The Domestic Box Office

Jordan Peele’s new horror film Nope had a sizzling summer opening over the weekend, pulling in $44 million. Variety reports that it’s the best opening weekend for an original film since Peele’s film Us debuted in 2019.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (July 22nd) through Sunday (July 24th):

1. Nope, $44 million

2. Thor: Love and Thunder, $22.1 million

3. Minions: The Rise of Gru, $17.7 million

4. Where the Crawdads Sing, $10.33 million

5. Top Gun: Maverick, $10 million

6. Elvis, $6.3 million

7. Paws of Fury, $3.87 million

8. The Black Phone, $3.45 million

9. Jurassic World: Dominion, $2.96 million

10. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, $1.35 million