Noah Schnapp Clarifies His Position On Israel And Palestine

Noah Schnapp shared a video to TikTok on Tuesday (January 16th) to clarify where he stands with regard to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This comes after Schnapp shared a video of himself and his friends holding up stickers that read, “Zionism is sexy,” to his Instagram stories in November. Along with facing significant backlash for the post, some have started calling for a boycott of Stranger Things.

“I only want peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict,” Schnapp said in the video. “I’ve had many open discussions with friends of Palestinian backgrounds. Those are very important conversations to be had and I’ve learned a lot.”

He added, “We all hope for the same things … Anyone with any ounce of humanity would hope for an end to the hostilities on both sides.”