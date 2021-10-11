‘No Time To Die’ Opens to $56M at B.O.

No Time to Die has snagged $145.5 million so far globally and $56 million at the domestic box office. No Time to Die is the fourth biggest Bond film (out of 25) at the domestic B.O. after Skyfall ($88.3M), Spectre ($70.4M) and Quantum of Solace ($67.5M). This is Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond, his fifth.

“A lot of people came out and saw this movie and it was the first movie they went back to the cinemas for. No Time to Die will play and play. They’ll tell friends how much fun they had at the theater and then they’ll come back,” said UAR President of Distribution Erik Lomis who with No Time to Die counts the seventh 007 title he’s released after a great track record at MGM. For UAR Marketing Boss Gerry Rich, it’s the fifth Bond film he’s worked on. MGM Film President Jonathan Glickman stayed aboard after leaving the studio in January 2020 to provide guidance on No Time to Die.

Venom was in second place with $32 million in its second weekend out.