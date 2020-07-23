No Confirmation On Nene Leakes & Sheree Whitfield Return To ‘RHOA”

During a recent interview Kandi Burruss was asked if Nene Leakes and Sheree Whitfield were part of the cast for the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. The former Xscape member explained, “Honestly, I don’t know, and I don’t know . . . As far as Nene, I have not talked to Nene either, and I do not know what her plans are. So I don’t know. Honestly, we’re so early in taping I wouldn’t know whose coming back, whose not. I know that have talked about new people, bringing some new people on. But I don’t know who those people are yet. It’s too early for me to know, because in the beginning you tape some of your own personal stuff you’re dealing with. Then all of a sudden other things happen because you start having the group scenes, and that’s when you start meeting the other people that are going to be apart. So I don’ know who all is going to be apart.”

Burruss, who hasn’t spoken to Leakes since the Season 12 Virtual Reunion shared that she would love to see Leakes return. The singer said, “Listen, she and I, we’re like oil and water sometimes, but I definitely would love for her to be back. I definitely feel like she is a major part of this show, I feel like it would suck if she decided not to come back. I feel like why wouldn’t she come back, but I feel like ultimately that is up to her, so we’ll see…. I have not talked to Nene either and I do not know what her plans are, so I don’t know and honestly.”