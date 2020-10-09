Nikki Bella Finds Herself at Center of Political Scandal

In another unexpected turn of events for 2020, Nikki Bella has found herself on the receiving end of serious blowback from President Donald Trump’s supporters.

The WWE diva hit up the Gram to promote her pal Hiram Garcia’s book featuring shots of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who recently endorsed Joe Biden for president.

In her podcast with twin sister Brie Bella, she said: “We know as authors…how much work you put into making your first book; to any book you have, and the minute you get your first book published and it hit shelves, how proud you are. You’re just so excited; it’s a huge accomplishment. So when I got his in the mail, I just remember that feeling when we dropped Incomparable.”

But she was blindsided when she saw the response: “Then I looked at social media and all of a sudden I was like, ‘What the f–k?’ I’m like, how did this turn into a political debate.? First of all, that never crossed my mind. Not once.”

“It sucks that you can support someone—support a friend and their amazing accomplishment—and how it turns into negativity and you get this backlash and it turns into something so political,” she continued.

Fans dubbed her “narrow-minded” and “unsupportive of anyone who doesn’t share your views or opinions.”

“Oh noo! TRUMP 2020,” one fan replied.

“He’s a Biden supporter,” another said with a thumb down emoji. “Stone Cold was better. Trump 2020.”

“Nope. Nope nope!!! Plz don’t endorse this guy,” another wrote to Bella.