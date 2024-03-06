Nigel Lythgoe Has Denied Paula Abdul’s Sexual Assault Claims

American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance producer Nigel Lythgoe has vehemently denied Paula Abdul’s sexual assault allegations in response to her lawsuit. In new court documents, Lythgoe calls Abdul’s claims “false, despicable, intolerable, and life-changing,” and accuses her of engaging in character assassination. He portrays Abdul as an unreliable storyteller who fabricates incidents for personal gain.

Lythgoe highlights Abdul’s past praises for him to challenge her credibility. Abdul alleges that Lythgoe assaulted her during American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance, but he maintains her accusations are unfounded. Following the legal dispute, Lythgoe stepped down as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance to focus on addressing the allegations and restoring his reputation.