Niecy Nash Shares How She Responded When Her Daughter Asked Her How She Identifies

Niecy Nash shared on a new episode of The Tamron Hall Show that her daughter wanted to know how she identified, ahead of her marriage to singer Jessica Betts.

“My daughter was like, ‘How do you identify?’ I said, ‘Huh?’ ” Nash recalled, before her daughter asked her the question again.

The Claws actress told her daughter she identified as “Black and your mama,” to which the audience laughed.

“Dia was like, ‘No, you gotta know, Mom.’ She made me watch a show, all about what are all the labels, all the names, and after it was over, my head was spinning,” Nash said.

“I was like, ‘Girl, I’m more confused now than I was before this. I don’t know. If I have to coin it in the moment, I would say I’m Jess-sexual,’ ” Nash said, pointing to her wife. “I’ve never looked at anyone, male or female, and seen them the way I see her. So I don’t know. But right now I know I’m happy, I said, ‘Write that down.’ “