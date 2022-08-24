Nicole Kidman, Steve Toussaint, Kim Kardashian + More!

NICOLE KIDMAN POSES FOR THE COVER OF ‘PERFECT’ MAGAZINE: Nicole Kidman pulled out all the stops in her cover shoot for the British publication Perfect. In addition to sporting a red mod haircut for the cover, Kidman flexes some impressive arm muscles while wearing a colorful Diesel tank top. The Big Little Lies actress shared more stunning shots from the photoshoot to her Instagram on Monday night (August 22nd). “Thank you darling @KEGrand @ThePerfectMagazine,” she captioned the post.

STEVE TOUSSAINT ADDRESSES RACIST BACKLASH OVER HIS ROLE IN ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON:’ In an interview with Men’s Health published on Monday (August 22nd), Steve Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon on House of the Dragon, addressed racist reactions to his character. “It seems to be very hard for people to swallow. They are happy with a dragon flying. They’re happy with white hair and violet-colored eyes, but a rich Black guy? That’s beyond the pale,” he said.

KIM KARDASHIAN, KEVIN HART, AND OTHER CELEBRITIES VIOLATE DROUGHT RESTRICTIONS: More climate criminality? According to The Los Angeles Times, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, and Dwyane Wade are among more than 2,000 customers who were issued “notices of exceedance” by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District—which means these celebs used more than 150% of their monthly water allowances at least four times since the agency declared a drought emergency at the end of 2021. The notice reads, “Customers are expected to adhere to the water use reductions and water conservation measures that are in place due to this emergency.”

JULIA FOX TELLS PARENTS TO FORGET TOYS AND BUY KIDS CLEANING SUPPLIES INSTEAD: On Monday (August 22nd), Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox shared a TikTok with some parenting advice. Referring to her 19-month-old son Valentino, whom she shares with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, Fox said her son “doesn’t care for his toys.” She continued, “He is actually more interested in what I’m doing. So I suggest that everyone buy their kid a mini-mop and mini-broom and start teaching them those life skills really young, so when they enter the real world they don’t have to outsource for everything, and they know how to do things for themselves. I think that’s really important.”