Nicole Kidman Says She Was ‘Happily Married’ To Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman is opening up about her marriage to Tom Cruise in a new interview with The New York Times. Their marriage has largely been veiled in secrecy since they split in 2001.

Kidman says she and the 58-year-old were “happily married” when they were filming the 1999 drama Eyes Wide Shut. In it, the 53-year-old and Cruise played a married couple grappling with infidelity.

Asked if working on the film brought up any “negative feelings” about her relationship with Cruise, Kidman responded, “We would go go-kart racing after those scenes. We’d rent out a place and go racing at 3 in the morning. I don’t know what else to say. Maybe I don’t have the ability to look back and dissect it. Or I’m not willing to.”

She also weighed in on what it was like working with iconic director Stanley Kubrick, who died at 70 shortly after the filming was complete.

“We loved working with him. We shot that for two years,” she said. “We had two kids and were living in a trailer on the lot primarily, making spaghetti because Stanley liked to eat with us sometimes. We were working with the greatest filmmaker and learning about our lives and enjoying our lives on set.”

Kidman also shared insight into her decision to go nude for some projects: “The way in which the contractual agreement that I have with a director allows me to do nudity and sex scenes because I feel safe. Sexuality is over here in a box, and we don’t deal with it. I’m happy to deal with it, but there needs to be a place where you can go, I’m not going to be exploited. Then I’ll go down the road with you. I love the relationship between a director and an actor. When it’s pure, it’s exquisite. And the other actors, when you’re all there doing the work, it’s exquisite.”

She and Cruise share Connor, 25, and Isabella, 27. She and Cruise are very circumspect about their children. Asked about her relationship with her oldest children by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in November 2018, Kidman said, “I’m very private about all that.”

Kidman shares two daughters, Faith, 9, and Sunday, 12, with husband Keith Urban.