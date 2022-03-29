Nicole Kidman, Nick Lachey, Amanza Smith + More!

NICOLE KIDMAN’S ‘REACTION’ HAPPENED WELL BEFORE WILL SMITH SLAPPED CHRIS ROCK: While it might have summed up how many people felt after watching Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday (March 27th), Page Six reports that the image of Nicole Kidman “reacting” was actually from earlier in the day. Apparently the photo was taken around 4:30 p.m. while guest were still arriving and taking their seats.

NICK LACHEY SAYS HE ‘OVERREACTED’ TO PAPARAZZI: Us Weekly reports that Love is Blind host Nick Lachey allegedly tried to grab a photographer’s phone as she was trying to take a picture of him and his wife, Vanessa Lachey. “Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel. I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done,” he said.

AMANZA SMITH COMMENTS ON ZAC EFRON DATING RUMORS: Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith is clearing the air. “I’m not dating Zac Efron,” she told E! News recently. “I saw him for two seconds, we did a photo and the next thing you know, we were together. I never made a statement.”

TAYSHIA ADAMS SAYS SHE AND KAITLYN BRISTOWE WERE GIVEN A HEADS UP ABOUT NEW BACHELORETTE HOST: According to Us Weekly, Tayshia Adams said it wasn’t a surprise to hear that Jesse Palmer is hosting the new season of The Bachelorette. “Kaitlyn and I both had a phone call weeks prior saying that they were going to go forward with Jesse so it wasn’t really a surprise,” she told the outlet. “I’m very happy for him. I feel like he’s been so sweet and kind to me, so I wish everybody that takes that position the very best and I’m excited to see the new season,” she added.