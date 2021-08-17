Nicole Kidman Is Serious About Method Acting

Nicole Kidman is so committed to her craft, her co-star Regina Hall didn’t know what her real voice sounded like until filming on Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers wrapped.

She told WSJ’s My Monday Morning series that Kidman doubled down on her character’s Russian-inspired accent throughout the series. “Oh, it was great,” Hall, who plays Carmel on the series, said of working with Kidman. “It was so funny because I didn’t hear Nicole without an accent until she wrapped, when she finished her last scene, which was a little bit before us. She gave a thank-you speech when she was leaving, and I was like, ‘That’s her!'”

The 50-year-old Girls Trip star continued, “She really stayed in her [Russian] accent. There were moments where I would look in between [scenes] and see Nicole smile. She has such a warmth about her.”

Kidman plays Masha, a Russian woman who runs a high-end wellness center via unorthodox methods.