Nicolas Cage Signs On To Play Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic

There’s no such thing as perfect casting, but this seems pretty close. Nicolas Cage has signed on to star as Joe Exotic in an eight-episode series for CBS Television Studios.

Joe Exotic rose to insta-viral fame when Netflix’s Tiger King landed in March and became a breakout hit, reaching 34.3 million unique viewers in its first 10 days of availability. This will be Cage’s first TV role, and is based on a Texas Monthly story published in 2019 detailing how his built his now-famous zoo, and his intense feuds with Jeff Lowe and Carole Baskin, both of whom are also viral sensations now.

On Twitter, users rejoiced, saying they “are so utterly here for it.”