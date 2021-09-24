Nicolas Cage Filmed Getting Kicked Out Of Las Vegas Restaurant

Nicolas Cage was filmed being kicked out of a Las Vegas restaurant after getting into a drunken argument with the staff.

Exclusive footage obtained by The Sun shows the 57-year-old actor being escorted out of Lawry’s Prime Rib near the Las Vegas strip last week (Sept. 13th).

Eyewitnesses, who originally mistook the Oscar winner for a homeless person, told the outlet that Cage was drinking expensive whiskey and shots of tequila before becoming belligerent.

An anonymous source added, “He was so drunk he could barely get his flip flops on before being escorted out. He asked us if we wanted to come back to his place but he was in a bad way so we didn’t think it was a good idea. One of the regulars ended up taking him home.”