Nicky Katt, Actor In ‘Boston Public,’ ‘Dazed & Confused,’ Dies At 54

Nicky Katt, best known for roles in Boston Public and Dazed & Confused passed away at 54 on April 8th in Burbank, California. No cause of death was announced. He started acting as a child, but gained prominence playing Harry Senate in David E Kelley’s hit series Boston Public before leaving to pursue a movie career. He often portrayed heavies and villains in films by Richard Linklater, Steven Soderbergh, and Christopher Nolan — including in School Of Rock, Insomnia, The Dark Knight, Behind The Candelabra and The Limey. Katt also had many notable appearances in TV shows and often contributed to video games. His last credited appearance was on Casual in 2018. (Variety)