Nicki Aycox, Brandy, ‘Avatar 2’ + More!

NICKI AYCOX DIES AT 47: According to Deadline, Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox has passed away at the age of 47. Her sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky shared the news in a Facebook post but did not reveal Aycox’s cause of death. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Ceklosky wrote. In addition to her work as Meg Masters on Supernatural, Aycox appeared on shows such as Cold Case, Law & Order, Dark Angel, Ally McBeal, The X-Files, and Boy Meets World. Her film credits included Jeepers Creepers, Perfect Stranger, and The Girl on the Train.

BRANDY TO PLAY CINDERELLA AGAIN IN ‘THE POCKETWATCH:’ According to E! News, Brandy will once again be playing the role of Cinderella—this time in the Disney+ movie The Pocketwatch. The I Still Know What You Did Last Summer actress was the first Black woman to star as Cinderella onscreen in the 1997’s Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

‘AVATAR 2’ NEEDS TO BECOME ‘THE THIRD OR FOURTH HIGHEST-GROSSING FILM IN HISTORY’ TO BREAK EVEN: Disney and 20th Century Studios sure spent a lot of money on Avatar: The Way of Water. Director James Cameron told GQ that the film’s budget was “very fucking [expensive].” He added, “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.”

AUBREY PLAZA WANTS TO HOST THE ACADEMY AWARDS: Aubrey Plaza told E! News recently that she wants to host the Oscars. “I’m really good at hosting,” The White Lotus actress said. “In fact, I pitched myself for the Academy Awards, but they didn’t go for it. They already got what’s his name, Jimmy Kimmel? Maybe for next year.” Plaza confirmed that she was serious about the hosting gig and commented on the approach she would take. “No political bulls–t,” the Parks and Recreation star joked. “Just good old-fashioned honoring films and the magic of movies. You know, I’m the Billy Crystal of this generation, and everybody tells me that.”