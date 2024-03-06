Nick Swardson Blames Weed, Booze For Being Booed Off Stage

Comedian Nick Swardson blamed a combination of edibles, alcohol, the high altitude, and “f*cking brain diarrhea” for his controversial performance in Colorado on Sunday. Swardson, known for his work in Adam Sandler productions and Reno 911, was booed and escorted off stage during a show at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.

Footage showed him rambling and failing to deliver impressions, leading to an increasingly restless and unhappy crowd. The show was ultimately cut short, and a representative from the venue later apologized to the audience, offering refunds and credits.