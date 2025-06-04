Nick Offerman Slams ‘Dumb Fu-k‘ Michael Flynn Jr. Over Homophobic Edited ‘Parks & Rec’ Clip

Nick Offerman, known for his role as Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation, continues to defend the LGBTQ+ community against homophobic criticism. Michael Flynn Jr., son of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, attempted to use a doctored clip of Offerman’s character throwing a rainbow flag into a dumpster to declare his disdain for Pride Month. “Ron was best man at a gay wedding you dumb fu-k,” Offerman fired back on X. “Happy Pride.” Offerman has a history of using his platform to address homophobia, including in his 2024 Spirit Award acceptance speech, where he criticized toxic fans who objected to a gay love story in The Last of Us.

Amid the news of the tragic death of Parks and Recreation actor Jonathan Joss, whose husband alleged the shooting was due to homophobia, Offerman also expressed heartbreak over the loss of his co-star, who had portrayed Chief Ken Hotate. “The cast has been texting together about it all day and we’re just heartbroken,” Offerman told People. “Jonathan was such a sweet guy and we loved having him as our Chief Ken Hotate. A terrible tragedy.” (Variety)