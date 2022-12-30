Nick Cannon Welcomes His 12th Child To The World

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott announced the birth of their second child Thursday (December 29th). Their daughter, Halo Marie Cannon, was born on Wednesday (December 14th). She is the Wild ‘N Out star’s 12th child overall.

Scott shared a touching video montage to Instagram that included footage from the delivery. “December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed,” she captioned the post. The model also honored Zen, the baby she and Cannon lost to brain cancer last year at just five months old. “Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever,” she wrote.

Scott added, “I will remember the sound of Nick’s voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!”