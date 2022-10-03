Nick Cannon Welcomes His 10th Child

On Friday (September 30th), Nick Cannon took to Instagram to announce the birth of his 10th child with Brittany Bell. This also marks his third child with the model.

“Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable,” the Wild ‘n Out star wrote.

He continued, commenting on his relationship with Bell: “@missbbell has been the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey. She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general.”

Cannon added, “Thank you Brittany for my fellow little Libra! I love you and our Incredible Family!”