Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Number Eight With Model Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon has welcomed his eighth baby—a baby boy—to the world with model Bre Tiesi. Tiesi posted to Instagram Monday (July 25th), announcing the news. This is her first child.

Tiesi shared a collection of beautiful photographs documenting her “all natural unmedicated home birth” and pointed fans to a YouTube video that captures her “pregnancy, natural induction, labor and delivery.”

“I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner,” she captioned the post.

Tiesi added, “Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you … I can’t believe he’s here.”

Cannon commented, “You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!! … Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this my love is forever indebted.”