Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Child With Model Lanisha Cole

Nick Cannon announces last night (September 14th) that he welcomed his 11th child with model Lanisha Cole. Lanisha posted a photo of herself and Nick and their baby girl in the delivery room. Nick also posted the photo, along with the caption, “Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON. Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.”

He continued, “I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be. Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty.”

Nick added, “[Lanisha] is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that. She is so loving and pure hearted.”

Nick is also expecting two more children this year with Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell.