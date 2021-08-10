Nick Cannon Speaks On His Polyamorous Lifestyle

During a radio interview, Nick Cannon opened up about his polyamorous lifestyle. Cannon is the father of seven children, four of which he welcomed in under a year. Cannon has seven children with four different women.

Cannon said that he doesn’t prescribe to the “eurocentric” institution of marriage. He explained, “That’s a Eurocentric concept … the idea that you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life. The idea that a man should have one woman. We shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person.”

He continued, “Those women, and all women, are the ones that open themselves up and say, ‘I would like to allow this man into my world and I will birth this child.’ It ain’t my decision. I’m just following suit.”

He went on, “If we’re really talking about how we co-exist and how we populate, it’s about what exchange can we create together. I understand the institution of marriage, but if we go back to what that was about … it was to classify property.”

He added, “One father gave another man his daughter for land,” Cannon explained. “So when you really get to that concept it’s like, we gotta change this up. I don’t want ownership over anybody,” the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” star said. “I don’t have ownership over any of the mothers. We create families in the sense that we created a beautiful entity.”

Cannon also revealed that the women in his life are all fine with his lifestyle. He explained, “And it usually is a concept like, I’m not going around like, ‘Who am I gonna impregnate next?’ Nah. When you really look at how the family infrastructure is designed, the woman is the one that always leads and makes decisions. Everyone is like, ‘How is he convincing these women?’ … But I’m not. I’m the one in the scenario who has to follow suit on what they decide.”