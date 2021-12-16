Nick Cannon Speaks More On The Loss Of His Son

Nick Cannon has spoken out about the decision to not have his late son Zen, who died of cancer at 5 months old, undergo chemotherapy treatments.

During an interview with People magazine, Cannon explained, “We started asking, ‘Is there a way to prevent this? If not, how long do we have?’ The conversations quickly turned to, ‘How can we give him the best life for the time that he does have?’ It could be weeks, it could be months, it could be years.”

He went on to say, “We were having quality-of-life conversations. We could have had that existence where he would’ve had to live in the hospital, hooked up to machines, for the rest of the time. From someone who’s had to deal with chemotherapy before, I know that pain. To see that happen to a 2-month-old, I didn’t want that. I didn’t want him to suffer.”

Nick shared the news on December 7th that his son passed away.