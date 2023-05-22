Nick Cannon Reveals That He Spends ‘The Most Time’ With His Daughter Onyx

Nick Cannon appeared on Friday’s (May 19th) episode of The Jason Lee Podcast and shared which of his 12 children he sees the most. The Wild ‘N Out star said his eight-month-old daughter Onyx is “probably the child that I spend the most time with.”

Cannon explained, “I’m with her at least three times a week, for the full day. But I don’t put that out there in the media, social media because it’s not for them. But you know, LaNisha Cole and I have a super strong understanding and our co-parenting operation is so solid.”

In other Nick Cannon news, Bre Tiesi said on a newly released episode of Selling Sunset that the Masked Singer host doesn’t have to pay child support after welcoming his 10th child. Tiesi and Cannon share a 10-month-old son named Legendary Love.

“The way it works is like, after 10, the court can basically say he can’t afford to pay child support. Or because he is who he is, they could say, ‘We know you can afford X amount for each household,’ ” Tiesi said on the show.

However, her lawyer, Neama Rahmani, said in a statement to People, “Nick, or any father, is obligated to pay child support under California law regardless of the number of children he has … Judges do not cap child support after a certain number of kids.”