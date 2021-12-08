Nick Cannon Reveals 5-Month-Old Zen Passes Away

Nick Cannon revealed on his talk show that his five-month-old son Zen Cannon has passed away from brain cancer. During his talk show, Cannon said that Zen passed on Sunday (December 5th). He explained, “Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus which was pretty much a malignant invasive midline brain tumor, brain cancer, and it’s tough.”

Nick revealed that on Thanksgiving they learned that the tumor in his son’s brain started to grow a lot faster.

Nick added that he spend time with his son this past weekend, saying, “This weekend, I made a valid effort to spend the most quality time that I could spend with Zen. We woke up on Sunday, and I said ‘I was just like, I feel like I want to go to the water, close to the ocean.’ And we got a chance to go to the ocean.”

For the remainder of the show, Nick was joined by his therapist as he openly talked about the loss of his son.

Nick and Alyssa welcomed Zen back in June.